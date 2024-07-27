Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $77,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $81.39 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

View Our Latest Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.