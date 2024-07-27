Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as low as C$2.66. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Energy Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 32,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$89,044.64. Insiders have acquired 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,711 in the last ninety days. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

