Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Westlake by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLK

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.