WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Get WEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $180.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,750,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $3,617,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 19,044.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.