WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in July

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
WH Smith Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. WH Smith has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
WH Smith Company Profile
