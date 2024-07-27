Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFCF opened at $11.66 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

