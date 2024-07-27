Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Where Food Comes From Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ WFCF opened at $11.66 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.51.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From Company Profile
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Where Food Comes From
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.