Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.50.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Whirlpool by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

