Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $280.86 and last traded at $277.29, with a volume of 138962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.00.

The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day moving average of $261.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

