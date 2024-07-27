Winpak (TSE:WPK) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Winpak Trading Up 7.7 %

Winpak stock opened at C$48.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Winpak has a one year low of C$36.95 and a one year high of C$48.68.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.93%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

