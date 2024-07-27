Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.93%.
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
