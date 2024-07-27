Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Wipro by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

