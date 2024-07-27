Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIT. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

NYSE WIT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 47.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

