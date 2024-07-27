WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.96

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.96 and traded as high as $51.92. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 13,151 shares.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $518.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 824.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $2,129,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 62,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

