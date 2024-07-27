Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $558.00

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 558 ($7.22) and last traded at GBX 616.40 ($7.97), with a volume of 42501313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751 ($9.71).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WISE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($14.52) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.54) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.52) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.32).

The company has a market cap of £7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,442.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 827.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

In other Wise news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.17), for a total transaction of £786,000 ($1,016,554.58). Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

