World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.4 %

WKC stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. World Kinect’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

