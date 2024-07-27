Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Truist Financial

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.12. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,293,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

