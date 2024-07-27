Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NYSE:WH opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

