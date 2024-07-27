X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Down 77.4% in July

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
X3 Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of X3 stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57. X3 has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.39.
X3 Company Profile
