X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Down 77.4% in July

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

X3 Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of X3 stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57. X3 has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Get X3 alerts:

X3 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.