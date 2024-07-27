XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Update

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,100 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the June 30th total of 563,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
XBiotech Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $7.24 on Friday. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XBiotech
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.