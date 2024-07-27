XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Update

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,100 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the June 30th total of 563,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

XBiotech Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $7.24 on Friday. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

