Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 182.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

