Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,787,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 278,686 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XHR. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

