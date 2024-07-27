Yarra Square Partners LP Has $9 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.8% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

