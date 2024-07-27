Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:YOTAW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

