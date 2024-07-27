Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Yotta Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:YOTAW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
