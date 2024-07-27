Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Yunji Trading Down 3.5 %

YJ stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

