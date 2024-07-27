Zacks Research Comments on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NYSE BWA opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $14,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

