Zacks Research Comments on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 83,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $8,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

