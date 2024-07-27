Zacks Research Comments on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PLMR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of PLMR opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

