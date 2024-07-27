Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

