Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SMP opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $708.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

See Also

