Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Up 621.7% in July

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 621.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZAPPW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
