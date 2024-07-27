Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ziff Davis worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5,392.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.6 %

ZD stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

