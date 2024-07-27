Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.39.
