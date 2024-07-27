Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZIONO opened at $25.61 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

