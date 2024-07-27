Zumtobel Group AG (ZMTBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on August 26th

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.
Zumtobel Group Price Performance
Shares of ZMTBY stock opened at €3.27 ($3.55) on Friday. Zumtobel Group has a fifty-two week low of €3.11 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of €3.98 ($4.33). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.24.
About Zumtobel Group
