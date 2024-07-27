Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the June 30th total of 710,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zura Bio by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $3.89 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

