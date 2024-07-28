10,216 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 385,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 254,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,368,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

