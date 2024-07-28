1,080 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $290.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.