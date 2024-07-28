13,950 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

