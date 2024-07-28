1,455 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 118,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EQT by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

EQT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQT opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

