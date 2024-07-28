1,931 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.24. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

