1,987 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $126.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

