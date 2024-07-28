2,037 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

