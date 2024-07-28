21,500 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

CFB stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $920.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

