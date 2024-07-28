249 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,904,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

