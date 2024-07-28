3,784 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,784 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
RIO opened at $65.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
