3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 1,355,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,762,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 3D Systems

3D Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,996 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,166 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.