3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 12-Month High at $349.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.51), with a volume of 1698070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.40).

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.24 and a beta of 0.47.

3i Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,243.24%.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Stories

