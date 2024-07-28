511 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 5,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nordson by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.24.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

