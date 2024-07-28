6,000 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after purchasing an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 501,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 127,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

