672 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 423,338 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140,034 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,832,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

